Dubois had most snowfall, Lander and Riverton next

From the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport:

A STRONG WINTER STORM HAS PRODUCED WIDESPREAD SNOWFALL ACROSS WYOMING. THE HEAVIEST SNOW FELL FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. ADDITIONALLY, GUSTY WINDS HAVE BEEN ONGOING SINCE LATE FRIDAY. FOLLOWING ARE PRELIMINARY SNOWFALL REPORTS FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. THESE REPORTS ARE NOT FINAL AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE. FREMONT COUNTY... BROOKS LAKE... 18 INCHES. HOBBS PARK SNOTEL... 11 INCHES. DEER PARK SNOTEL... 10 INCHES. DUBOIS... 8 INCHES. LITTLE WARM SNOTEL... 8 INCHES. COLD SPRINGS SNOTEL... 8 INCHES. 1 N LANDER... 6.5 INCHES. 3 W RIVERTON... 6.5 INCHES. RIVERTON... 6.2 INCHES. LANDER AIRPORT... 6.1 INCHES. 7 WNW LANDER... 6.1 INCHES. SOUTH PASS SNOTEL... 6 INCHES. ST. LAWRENCE ALT SNOTEL... 6 INCHES. TOWNSEND CREEK SNOTEL... 6 INCHES. JEFFREY CITY... 6 INCHES. ATLANTIC CITY... 6 INCHES. BURROUGHS CREEK SNOTEL... 6 INCHES. HUDSON... 6 INCHES. RIVERTON AIRPORT... 5.8 INCHES. CASTLE CREEK SNOTEL... 5 INCHES. HOT SPRINGS COUNTY... 9 NE THERMOPOLIS... 7.2 INCHES. OWL CREEK SNOTEL... 7 INCHES. KIRBY... 7 INCHES. LUCERNE... 5 INCHES. WASHAKIE COUNTY... TEN SLEEP... 10 INCHES. 5 NNW TEN SLEEP... 9 INCHES. 16 SSE TEN SLEEP... 8 INCHES. 27 S TEN SLEEP... 6.8 INCHES. MIDDLE POWDER SNOTEL... 5 INCHES. 1 SE WORLAND... 4.5 INCHES. WINCHESTER... 4.5 INCHES. POWDER RIVER PASS SNOTEL... 4 INCHES.

A VIGOROUS WINTER STORM HAS BEEN PRODUCING GUSTY WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND SINCE LATE FRIDAY. MOST AREAS SAW THE WIND INCREASE FRIDAY EVENING AND TAPER OFF SATURDAY MORNING. ONE EXCEPTION HAS BEEN JOHNSON COUNTY WHERE PEAK WIND GUSTS HAVE REACHED 60 MPH EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. FOLLOWING ARE THE 24-HOUR PEAK WIND GUSTS ENDING AT 1 PM MST SATURDAY.

...FREMONT COUNTY... MUDDY GAP 7 SW 47 MPH 0650 AM 11/30 7379 SOUTH PASS CITY 8 W 36 MPH 0850 AM 11/30 8120 DUBOIS AIRPORT 35 MPH 1055 AM 11/30 7095 RIVERTON AIRPORT 32 MPH 1202 AM 11/30 5509 LAVA MOUNTAIN 30 MPH 0930 AM 11/30 10359 ...HOT SPRINGS COUNTY... HOT SPRINGS COUNTY AIRPORT 45 MPH 0555 AM 11/30 4901