Dembo’s Jersey to be retired at UW Sat. Dec. 7, 2 p.m.

The Mountain West Conference announced on Wednesday that the Cowboy basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 7th against New Mexico is set for a 2 p.m. start on AT&T Sportsnet. Prior to the contest Wyoming will celebrate the jersey retirement of Cowboy great Fennis Dembo.



Dembo was a three-time All-Western Athletic conference basketball player. Dembo was selected the 1987 WAC Player of the year. He finished his career as Wyoming’s all-time scoring leader, 2,311 points, and rebounding leader, 954. He owned school records for career free throws and field goals and ranked in the top three of every career statistical category. Dembo led UW to the Finals of the 1986 NIT Championship and the “Sweet 16″ of the 1987 NCAA Championships. He was the leading scorer in the 1987 NCAA Championship tournament averaging 27.8 points per game. He was the first Wyoming basketball player ever featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Dembo was a member of the 1989 World Champion Detroit Pistons. Inducted in Wyoming Hall of Fame on October 29, 1993.

Honors and Awards

First Team All-Western Athletic Conference, 1986, 1987, 1988

Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, 1987

NCAA Basketball Tournament record for free throw percentage in a game, 100% (16-16)

Wyoming career scoring leader, 2,311 points

