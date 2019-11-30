Cowgirls host NM-Highlands Saturday at the Double-A

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (3-3) will return home after a two-game road trip to host New Mexico Highlands (1-4) for a game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. This will be a battle of the Cowgirls, as both squads go by the same nickname.



The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on play-by-play and Wyoming Hall of Famer Margie McDonald with color commentary.



A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 3-3 on the year following a 66-57 road win over North Dakota State. Wyoming is led offensively by sophomore Tereza Vitulova, as she averages 11.7 points and a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while senior Taylor Rusk averages 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Additionally, sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos (7.8), sophomore Karla Erjavec (6.5) and freshman McKinley Bradshaw (5.7) all average over 5.0 points per game, while Erjavec leads the team with 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, Weidemann averages 1.2 steals per game, while Vitulova protects the paint with 0.8 blocks per game.



The Cowgirls are shooting 38.7 percent (136-351) from the field, 33.3 percent (45-135) from three point range and 65.1 percent (41-63) from the free throw line to average 59.7 points per game. Wyoming averages 11.5 assists and 13.2 turnovers per game. Cowgirl foes are shooting 39.6 percent (131-331) from the field, 35.6 percent (32-90) from three and 67.7 percent (65-96) from the free throw line to average 59.8 points per game. Wyoming opponents average 10.5 assists and 13.8 turnovers per game.



Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 3-3 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.



SCOUTING NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS

The Cowgirls are 1-4 on the year following a 66-59 win over Northern New Mexico last Monday, Nov. 18. New Mexico Highlands is led by Jordyn Lewis, who averages 19.8 points per game while collecting 3.4 rebounds per contest. Ashley Antone averages 12.2 points and a team-best 6.4 rebounds per game, while Maiah Rivas averages 10.4 points and a team-best 4.8 assists per game. Desiree Forster averages 10.0 points per game to round out NMHU’s double-digit scorers. Defensively, Rivas averages 3.4 steals per game, while Antone is the top shot blocker for the Cowgirls, averaging 0.6 blocks per contest.



The Cowgirls are shooting 36.6 percent (101-276) from the field, 33.8 percent (44-130) from three and 74.3 percent (55-74) from the free throw line to average 60.2 points per game. NMHU averages 11.4 assists and 21.4 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 46.1 percent (137-297) from the field, 43.5 percent (50-115) from three and 69.5 percent (57-82) from the free throw line to average 76.2 points per game. Opponents average 17.8 assists and 18.6 turnovers per game.



Head coach Joseph Anders is in his fifth year at NMHU, and owns a 15-95 record at the helm of the Cowgirls.



SERIES HISTORY AGAINST NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS

This game will be the first time the two teams compete against each other on the hardwood.



UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will have a two-game road trip to start Mountain West play against Air Force and New Mexico on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m., respectively.

