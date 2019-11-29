Winter Storm Warning This Weekend in Wyoming

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Wyoming this Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend, including up to 4-10 inches in Thermopolis…

A storm will effect Wyoming Friday through Saturday. Snow is expected to

spread from west to east through tonight. Moderate to heavy snow

is expected across many areas. Strong winds are also expected,

especially for Johnson County Friday night and Saturday where a

blizzard warning is in effect.

Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches, with locally higher amounts near Thermopolis and Ten

Sleep. Mainly light snow is expected today with up to 2 inches

of accumulation, with the heaviest snow expected tonight. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.