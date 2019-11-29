Breaking News

Winter Storm Warning This Weekend in Wyoming

Erick Pauley
Article Updated: November 30, 2019
Comments Off on Winter Storm Warning This Weekend in Wyoming

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Wyoming this Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend, including up to 4-10 inches in Thermopolis…

A storm will effect Wyoming Friday through Saturday. Snow is expected to
spread from west to east through tonight. Moderate to heavy snow
is expected across many areas. Strong winds are also expected,
especially for Johnson County Friday night and Saturday where a
blizzard warning is in effect.

Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, with locally higher amounts near Thermopolis and Ten
Sleep. Mainly light snow is expected today with up to 2 inches
of accumulation, with the heaviest snow expected tonight. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.







								

			

			

					

		
Post navigation

					

				
				
			

				

	

					

				Posted in: