Breaking News

Kanye and Entire Kardashian Family Film Music Video in Wyoming

Erick Pauley
Article Updated: November 29, 2019
Comments Off on Kanye and Entire Kardashian Family Film Music Video in Wyoming

Rapper Kanye West has recently purchased several ranch properties outside of Cody Wyoming. On Thanksgiving, the artist released a new music video filmed on the ranch that featured his wife Kim Kardashian, their four children, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and her immediate family. The Wyoming scenery, and two and a half minute song can be heard below.

Post navigation

Posted in: