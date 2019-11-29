Dubois Student recipient of UW Scholarship

The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation awarded $55,000 to the University of Wyoming during the past fiscal year for education and research programs — and for scholarships for entering freshmen from Wyoming communities.

Rocky Mountain Power and the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation have gifted over $1 million ($1,013,320) to UW throughout the years.

“The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is privileged to continue our long-standing partnership with the University of Wyoming and to the students the university serves,” says Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president for Wyoming. “We appreciate the top-notch education that the University of Wyoming consistently delivers. We are honored that our foundation’s gift will continue to support the University of Wyoming’s missions in teaching, research and public service.”

The grant and additional funding support other campus programs as well, including the UW Office of Engagement and Outreach; the Marna M. Kuehne Foundation Veterans Services Center; vocational education; the Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources; the Rocky Mountain Power Senior Design Symposium in the College of Engineering and Applied Science; graduate scholarships in regulatory economics; the Jodi Humphrey Staff Award; and the UW Art Museum.

“The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation allows UW students to pursue their educational goals without delay or interruption,” says Debra Hintz, director of scholarships and financial aid. “We recognize the foundation’s continued support and value our relationship, which has direct impact on our students for continued success.”

Rocky Mountain Power Foundation undergraduate and graduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-2020 academic year are:

Casper — Chase Brachtenbach and Ethan Cox.

Cheyenne — Tyson Bradley, Mackenzie Faircloth, Melanie Griffith, Ryan Rushing and Ian Santos.

Cody — Aaron Enriquez.

Dubois — Warren Johnson.

Laramie — Riley Baker and Carter Rompola.

Sheridan — John Chase and Kade Eisele.

Wapiti — Claire Wooden.