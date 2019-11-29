Curbside Recycling could be eliminated in Riverton

Notice from the Riverton City Council:

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 7:00 PM, the Riverton City Council will be considering the elimination of the current Curbside Recycling Program during the regularly scheduled council meeting. In addition, sanitation rate adjustments will be considered, either with or without the curbside recycling program. Council and City staff have spent months discussing and analyzing the current curbside program – please plan on attending the meeting if you would like an opportunity to provide public comment.