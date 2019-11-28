Target practice nearly hit a neighbor

Over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in Lander received 43 calls for service, including 18 requests for an ambulance. Three persons were booked into the detention center, which now has an inmate population of 185. Of those, one is on home detention and eight inmates are in jails outside of the county.

Items of note from the call log:

A theft of fuel was reported in Shoshoni Monday just before 9 a.m.

Dave’s Asphalt on Smith Road in Riverton reported their mailbox on the side of the road had been destroyed, again.

A report of bullets whizzing close by a reporting party at Hancock Lane and Squaw Creek Road near Lander was investigation. A deputy’s report indicated a neighbor was target shooting and didn’t realize that the bullets were leaving the property. The shooter was advised to shoot in a safe direction.

With the slick and snowy conditions in the Upper Country, a motorist slid into a pole at the Dubois Medical Clinic on Monday afternoon.

A report of fraudulent behavior at the 789 Smokeshop and Casino was reported at 5:33 a.m. this morning. The report is under investigation.

A vehicle vs. a tree report came in at 6:27 this morning at Cooper Road and Major Avenue in Riverton.