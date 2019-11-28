RFP for concession contracts at Hot Spring State Park released

Moving forward with recommendations made to the Hot Spring State Park Master Plan Review Committee in October 2016, the State of Wyoming is requesting enhancements and potential diversity of amenities at two concession facilities within the park to ensure positive, year-round experiences.

Requests for Proposals for two long-term concession contracts at Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis, Wyo., are currently available from the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails.

The RFPs are currently available for download by accessing https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/learn/state-use-concession-contracts .

The two current concession operations at Hot Springs State Parks are the Star Plunge and the Days Inn.