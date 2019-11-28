Burglary, Thefts, Assault reported on Monday

Police are investigating a home burglary reported in the 400 block of North 7th East. A rear window was broken to gain entry.

An air compressor was reported stolen from the A&T Mobile Home Park. The compressor was noticed missing on just after 12 noon on Monday

A resident of the Redwood Apartments reported the theft of medications from his apartment.

A report that two girls were attacked at the Smiths Food and Drug on West Main is under investigation.

Arrests:

Sarah Evans, 37, Use of a Controlled Substance

Patrick Arthur, 38, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication and three outstanding Riverton Police warrants.

Lakota Oldman, 24, Riverton, Public Intoxication and a Riverton Police Warrant.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.