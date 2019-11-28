Arguments; Fender Benders; Fights on Thanksgiving Eve

A verbal argument sent police to 900 block of North Federal to separate the parties involved.

A non-injury two vehicle fender bender was reported Wednesday just afternoon in the 800 block of North Federal between a Red Dodge and a Red GMC.

Police were called to the alley of the 600 block of East Main where a dog was hung up over a chain link fence. The dog was freed from the fence.

A brown Ford pickup was struck by a burgandy Ford pickup in the 1100 block of North Federal. There were no reported injuries.

Police were summoned to the 100 block of West Monroe at 3:19 a.m. Thanksgiving morning where a large fight was in progress involving an alleged 10 individuals. A report is pending.

Arrests

Isaac Whitaker, 39, Riverton, Simple Assault and Probation Violation

