Another theft from unlocked vehicle; Weapon offense

An unlocked vehicle on Bonnie Brae Street resulted in someone entering the vehicle and taking a flashlight and a GPS unit, valued at $500. The theft was discovered shortly after 7 am. Monday morning. Police remind motorists if they value their belongings, not to leave them in plain sight and especially not in an unlocked vehicle.

An incident of a person being threatened at the Taco Johns restaurant by a patron wearing a firearm was reported at 3:31 p.m. Monday. Police are investigating.

Citations issued:

A 16-year-old male from Ethete was cited for possession of marijuana

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.