President acknowledged Wyoming’s role in Women’s Rights on Monday

Yesterday, President Trump signed legislation co-sponsored by Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) honoring the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage nationwide. This signing comes after Congresswoman Cheney introduced a resolution earlier this month calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize “Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day” to honor the 150th anniversary of the state granting women the right to vote.
During the signing, Cheney made the following comment to President Trump:
| “It’s an honor to be here, I think it’s really important for us to remember that all of us who are elected officials who are women,
all of us who are serving serve on the shoulders of the
accomplishments of so many women who’ve come before us. I’m
very proud in Wyoming of the strong women—my mother, my
grandmother, my great-grandmothers—and just the tremendous
work and effort that went into this over the years and so it’s an
honor to be here.“