Lady Rustlers With Big Win Over CNCC; Next game Dec. 6

Article Updated: November 27, 2019
The Central Wyoming College Lady Rustlers traveled to Rangely, Colo. to play Colorado Northwestern on Monday evening.  The Rustlers would run away with the win, 76-35.  CNCC had a total of 28 turnovers to the Rustlers 16.

Freshman Kailiana Ramos would lead the Rustlers in scoring with a career-high of 26 points.  Ramos had 2 steals and 6 rebounds.  Alexis Murguia had 14 points, 9 steals, and 5 rebounds.  Every CWC player off the bench scored at least 2 points, adding a total of 20 points to the overall 76.  The Rustlers scored 32 points off of forced turnovers.

Up Next:  Central will host the Bailey’s Tire & Auto Classic on December 6th and 7th. 

