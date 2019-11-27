Lady Rustlers With Big Win Over CNCC; Next game Dec. 6

The Central Wyoming College Lady Rustlers traveled to Rangely, Colo. to play Colorado Northwestern on Monday evening. The Rustlers would run away with the win, 76-35. CNCC had a total of 28 turnovers to the Rustlers 16.

Freshman Kailiana Ramos would lead the Rustlers in scoring with a career-high of 26 points. Ramos had 2 steals and 6 rebounds. Alexis Murguia had 14 points, 9 steals, and 5 rebounds. Every CWC player off the bench scored at least 2 points, adding a total of 20 points to the overall 76. The Rustlers scored 32 points off of forced turnovers.

Up Next: Central will host the Bailey’s Tire & Auto Classic on December 6th and 7th.