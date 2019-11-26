Stuff The Bus Bin Locations

Mike Bailey(right) of Bailey Enterprises Inc. pictured with WyoToday.com and Wind River Radio General Manager Erick Pauley (left). Mike will have Stuff The Bus bins @ both the Lander and Riverton Bailey Tire locations as well as The Speedway Cafe!

WyoToday.com and The Wind River Radio Network will have Stuff the Bus Toy Donation bins beginning Monday, December 2nd at the following locations:



Baileys Tire Riverton & Lander

The Speedway Cafe

Wind River Radio Studio

Ace Hardware Riverton

Ace Hardware Lander

Family Dollar

First Interstate Bank Riverton

First Interstate Bank Lander

Stotz Equipment

Sears Hometown Riverton

Gales

Boomgaars

Bank of the West Lander

Bank of the West Riverton

Both Sage West Healthcare Locations

City of Riverton

City of Lander

Murdochs

Palace Pharmacy

Mike & Erick give a rundown on the Stuff The Bus dates and what is needed for donations.



Thank you to these amazing businesses for supporting Stuff The Bus 2019. Since its inception, Stuff The Bus has provided over 12,000 children in Fremont County with a gift Christmas morning.