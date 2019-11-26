Breaking News

Stuff The Bus Bin Locations

Erick Pauley
Article Updated: November 26, 2019
Comments Off on Stuff The Bus Bin Locations
Mike Bailey(right) of Bailey Enterprises Inc. pictured with WyoToday.com and Wind River Radio General Manager Erick Pauley (left). Mike will have Stuff The Bus bins @ both the Lander and Riverton Bailey Tire locations as well as The Speedway Cafe!

WyoToday.com and The Wind River Radio Network will have Stuff the Bus Toy Donation bins beginning Monday, December 2nd at the following locations:

Baileys Tire Riverton & Lander
The Speedway Cafe
Wind River Radio Studio
Ace Hardware Riverton
Ace Hardware Lander
Family Dollar
First Interstate Bank Riverton
First Interstate Bank Lander
Stotz Equipment
Sears Hometown Riverton
Gales
Boomgaars
Bank of the West Lander
Bank of the West Riverton
Both Sage West Healthcare Locations
City of Riverton
City of Lander
Murdochs
Palace Pharmacy

Mike & Erick give a rundown on the Stuff The Bus dates and what is needed for donations.


Thank you to these amazing businesses for supporting Stuff The Bus 2019. Since its inception, Stuff The Bus has provided over 12,000 children in Fremont County with a gift Christmas morning.

Post navigation

Posted in: