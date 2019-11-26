St. John’s Clinic-Lander sets open house

The community is invited to an open house on Monday, December 9, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the new St. John’s Medical Center clinic in Lander. Paul Beaupré, MD, St. John’s CEO, will make remarks at 5:15 pm.

“We look forward to seeing the community at this event,” said Blair Christy, clinic manager. “Please come meet our providers and staff, see the clinic space, and enjoy refreshments from Cowfish.”

Located at 175 North 1st St., the clinic is home to primary care and specialty services, including urology and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The clinic is open Monday–Thursday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm, and Friday, 8:00 am–2:30 pm.

For more information on the Lander clinic, visit tetonhospital.org/lander or call 307.332.2189

