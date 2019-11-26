Mary Jane Griego, 76, of Hudson, died in her home on November 21, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held 10am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the St Joseph Catholic Church, Ethete, WY, Cremation will then take place.

Mary Jane Griego, 76, of Hudson, WY died on November 21, 2019 in her home. A Funeral Service will be 10 am, November 27, 2019 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ethete, WY. A Rosary will also be at the church 7pm the night before.

Mary was born April 20, 1943 to Merle Glick and Mary Esther Sorrell in Lander, WY. She was the valedictorian of her high school class at Flandreau High School. She also graduated from cosmetology school. Married Frank Griego and was married to him for 43 years, during that time being a great wife, and mother of 4 children. Always gentle and compassionate about others.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Merle and Mary; husband, Frank; daughters, Francine Bowser and Lisa L. Stewart; sister, Naomi Sage; and granddaughter, Asia Marie Griego.

Mary is survived by son, Arthur; daughter, Sarah Griego; brother, Burley Glick; sister, Edith Griswald; 15 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

