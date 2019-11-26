Jail over 200 inmates again; Counterfeit bills at Casino

The Sheriff’s Office in Lander received 79 calls for service in the past 24 hours ending Monday morning at 7 a.m. including 38 ambulance calls and two fire calls. Sixteen individuals were booked into the detention center, which had a total population Monday of 204 inmates. Of those, 10 prisoners are being held in jails outside of the county.

Items of note from the call log include:

The Wind River Casino reported a female customer there tried to pass several counterfeit bills but was unsuccessful,

A structure fire was reported in the 100 block of South Fork Road at Fort Washakie and a tree on fire was reported in the 100 block of the Missouri Valley Road.