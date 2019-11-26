Five Arrests in Lander over the weekend

One shoplifting was reported. That of a $10 bottle of alcohol from the Maverik Country Store by an unknown male and female.
Arrests
Connelly BigKnife, 22, Ethete, Simple Assault and Public Intoxication
Martin Guterrez, Jr, 28, Lander, Public Intoxication
Roman Luevano-Veliz, 28, Washington State, Driving Under the Influence and Driving without Lights
Tiffany Lopez, 28, Riverton, was served a LPD warrant while incarcerated at the Fremont County Detention Center
All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.