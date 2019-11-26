Five Arrests in Lander over the weekend

One shoplifting was reported. That of a $10 bottle of alcohol from the Maverik Country Store by an unknown male and female.

Arrests

Connelly BigKnife, 22, Ethete, Simple Assault and Public Intoxication

Martin Guterrez, Jr, 28, Lander, Public Intoxication

Roman Luevano-Veliz, 28, Washington State, Driving Under the Influence and Driving without Lights

Tiffany Lopez, 28, Riverton, was served a LPD warrant while incarcerated at the Fremont County Detention Center

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.