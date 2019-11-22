WYOmericana Caravan announces 2020 Tour

The WYOmericana Caravan committee has selected five diversely talented acts to take part in the collaborative tour in May/June 2020: Sarah Sample of Sheridan, Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine of Hoback, The Two Tracks of Sheridan, Jason Tyler Burton of Pinedale, and Shawn Hess of Laramie.

The musicians were selected through an open call to Wyoming-based musical acts that perform original music. With a focus on on-stage collaboration and encore performances, the “New York Times” described the tour as “a traveling concert circus of sorts.”

The award-winning WYOmericana Caravan Tour, presented in collaboration with the Wyoming Arts Council, is a rolling representation of Wyoming’s burgeoning songwriter scene with multiple musical acts “caravanning” down the road together.

The goal of the WYOmericana Caravan is to propel Wyoming’s music scene as an artist collective, exhibiting in the state and region to a broader audience and to showcase the creative spark of Wyoming musicians.

“We received a record number of submissions and the field was so strong that we felt it warranted a higher level of inclusion,” said Seadar Rose Davis, co-founder of the WYOmericana Caravan and Screen Door Porch. “None of these acts have previously been on the tour and that’s a first. It’s a really talented collective with a great deal of stage experience.”

Booking is still in progress and interested venues are encouraged to reach out to music@wyomericana.com. The 6th anniversary tour is aiming to book 10-15 shows through the Rocky Mountain Region beginning in mid- May. Businesses and entities interested in being a sponsor for the tour are also encouraged to reach out.

For more information, please contact Taylor Craig with the Wyoming Arts Council at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673. For information on the artists please visit https://wyomericana.com/.