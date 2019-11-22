Library Director Leaving Citing Family Issues

The Director of the Fremont County Library System, Janette McMahon, announced her resignation Tuesday at the county commissioners meeting. McMahon told WyoToday.com that the decision to leave after only two years on the job “was very hard, but that it had to be done.”

“Right now my family needs to be closer to our support system back home in Iowa,” she said. “It was a really hard decision to make because I really like it here.”

McMahon has been credited with many improvements in the county’s library system since her arrival from Iowa. During her tenure here, McMahon has instituted professional development for staff members, made infrastructure and program improvements inside each library, adopted the Overdrive on-line book search program, written numerous grants to the Fremont County Library Foundation for library amenities such as the new collection desk murals in Riverton and other items not covered in the library budget from the county.

A statement from the Library Foundation said McMahon “would be missed” and she was thanked “for turning the library system around and putting it on a more professional footing.”

The Fremont County Library Board will now institute a search for McMahon’s replacement.