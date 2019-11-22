Hudson beef burgers to be sold at the Border War

The Wyoming Business Council is teaming up with the Wyoming Beef Council, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the Wyoming Meat Processors Association to promote Wyoming-grown beef.

The campaign highlights the high-quality beef raised and available right here in Wyoming.

The partnership includes a social media campaign with facts about the Wyoming beef industry, radio promotion and advertising to promote buywomingbeef.com, where buyers can learn more about Wyoming beef and where to buy it.

Fans are encouraged to taste the difference in Wyoming beef during the Border War game against CSU on Nov. 22 in Laramie. Wyoming beef burgers will be available for sale at the concessions stand in the southwest corner of the stadium.

Wyoming Legacy Meats, in Cody; Lockhart Cattle Company, in Jackson; and Wyoming Custom Meats, in Hudson, provided beef for the game.

Supplies are limited, so get to the stadium early!

“Our goal is to strengthen the state’s beef industry by making Wyoming residents more aware of the availability of locally-raised and produced beef,” said Ron Gullberg, business development director for the Business Council. “Consumers asking for, and purchasing, Wyoming beef helps boost demand for the product and bolsters the state’s agriculture industry and our overall economy.”