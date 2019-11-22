Flu Shots urged ASAP to limit spread of influenza locally

To minimize the spread of influenza this fall and winter, SageWest Health Care is encouraging all employees, medical personnel and community members to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older, with any age-appropriate flu vaccine. If you are considering a nasal spray flu vaccine, it is important to know that this option is approved by the CDC for use in non-pregnant individuals, ages two through 49, and that there is a precaution against this option for those with certain underlying medical conditions.

“A flu vaccination is the best way to protect you, your family and our community from this often debilitating illness,” said Kathie Hirsch, interim chief nursing officer (CNO) at SageWest Health Care. “Vaccinations significantly decrease the likelihood of catching the flu and can even help minimize symptoms should you fall ill. I highly recommend that every person receive a flu vaccination this season to help stay healthy and fight the spread of flu in our community.”

The best ways to protect against the flu are to:

Get vaccinated and encourage your friends and family to do the same, especially those at greater risk for serious flu-related complications (children younger than five, adults 65 and older, pregnant women and those with certain chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart and lung diseases and more).

Practice good health habits. Avoid close contact with others; stay home when you are sick; practice good hand hygiene; cover your nose and mouth with a tissue; and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

If prescribed by a physician, take flu antiviral drugs.

In order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of patients and to help prevent the spread of infection, SageWest Health Care also asks the community to be mindful when visiting friends and loved ones in the hospital. Specifically:

If you have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or runny nose, please do not visit.

Remember to wash your hands before entering and exiting a patient’s room and after leaving the hospital.

If you are in the hospital for tests or procedures and have a flu-like illness (fever over 100 degrees with cough or sore throat), please ask for a mask.

SageWest Health Care is committed to its mission of Making Communities Healthier by protecting our patients, our employees and our volunteers, and limiting the spread of the flu in our community. For more information about the flu and effective prevention methods, visit http://www.cdc.gov/flu/. To find a primary care doctor to learn more about flu prevention and get your flu shot call 1-800-424-DOCS or click on the find a doc tab on sagewesthealthcare.com.