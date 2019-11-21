Snap of the Day

Breaking News

Article Updated: November 21, 2019
"Logger" enjoying the quiet water at Ocean Lake this past week. Wyotoday photo by Rusty Wertz

Wind River Radio Network Program Director Rusty Wertz took her dog Logger out to Ocean Lake for some fun in the water before the snowfall this week, and came away with a pretty cool photo. Thanks for sharing Rusty. Good Dog, Good Dog Logger.

