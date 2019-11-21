SageWest responds to sale of Hospital Real Estate to MPT

Lander, Wyo. – The Marketing and Communications Director at the Riverton and Lander SageWest Health Care Hospitals issued the following statement following media coverage that the hospitals real estate has been sold.

The entire statement is copied below:

“LifePoint Health, SageWest Health Care’s parent company, has signed an agreement with Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT) for a sale-leaseback transaction in which LifePoint will transfer ownership of the real estate of a few of its hospitals, including ours, to MPT. LifePoint has an existing relationship with MPT, which currently owns the real estate of certain hospitals within the LifePoint system.

“Working with companies like MPT is very common today. It is a financial strategy that allows providers to focus more of their resources on clinical care and the services they provide their communities. The completion of this transaction will be seamless for employees, physicians and patients. There will not be any changes in our operations.”

