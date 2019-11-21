One Arrest; Bounced Checks at Courthouse; Crashes

The sheriff’s office in Lander reported 41 calls for service, including 16 ambulance calls and one fire call in the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Six persons were booked into the detention center during that time. Currently the center has an inmate population of 193, with one inmate on home detention and 11 prisoners held outside of the county.

Items of note from the blotter include:

A caller reported an alleged poacher on the side of the road cutting antlers off of a deer just west of the Boysen Causeway. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department responded.

The County Treasurer’s Office reported another batch of insufficient checks had been received for payment. The information was turned over to the county attorney’s office.

A one vehicle rollover crash was reported at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday night just past the Cooper and Airport Road turnoff west of Riverton. The pickup, according to a deputies report, slid on the icy road onto the barrow ditch and flipped up on its side. There were several reports of vehicles sliding off the road in Wednesday’s storm.

The one fire call was to the above mentioned crash west of Riverton.