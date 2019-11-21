Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont 11/21/19 Part Two

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: November 21, 2019
For part two of today’s show we had Darla Mason from the Wind River Radio Network, Kari George, the Director of Nursing, and Suzy Bond, Activities Director, provide an update on the Wind River Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Darla Mason, Suzy Bond, and Kari George

