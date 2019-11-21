Breaking News

GTNP: Special-Use Permit Fees Adjusted for 2020

Article Updated: November 21, 2019
The Teton Mountain Range from the Great Room at the Jackson Lake Lodge. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

MOOSE, WY- Grand Teton National Park’s special-use permit fee schedule will be adjusted for 2020, including fee increases for weddings and commercial filming. Permit fees for boating, backcountry and other uses will remain unchanged.  

Each year the park conducts a review of the special-use permit program, including a comparison of the amount of fees collected over the past year for each special use with the operational costs associated with that use. The primary operational cost is staff time to issue the permits and conduct other activities such as maintenance, patrol, monitoring, or cleaning which may be associated with a particular special use.

Special Uses With a Fee
Change 		Current Permit Fee Fee Effective January 1, 2020
Wedding Permit $125 $200
Commercial Film Permit   $275 $325



Special Uses With No Fee Change    
Motorized Boat Permit $40 $40
Non-Motorized Boat
Permit 		$12 $12
Special Event Permit $200 $200
Backcountry Permit Advanced $45 Walk In $35 Advanced $45 Walk
In $35

Park visitors are reminded that a no-fee permit is required for some other special park uses such as collegiate educational courses, First Amendment activities, and the scattering of ashes. For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/permitsandreservations.htm.

