Dogs running at large attack chickens, llamas

The children of deceased parents reported credit card and bank fraud from the accounts of their parents. A report is pending.

A dog running at large got into a yard on North Broadway and began chasing chickens. A report is pending.

A tobacco problem was reported at Jaycee Park on West Sunset involving a juvenile.

Dogs running at large attacked some llamas in an open field in the 300 block of West Sunset. A report is pending.

Arrests

Vincent Yellowbear, 37, Riverton, Strangulation of a Household Member and Interference

Aaron Tindall, 31, Riverton, Public Intoxication