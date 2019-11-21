Dogs running at large attack chickens, llamas

The children of deceased parents reported credit card and bank fraud from the accounts of their parents. A report is pending.
A dog running at large got into a yard on North Broadway and began chasing chickens. A report is pending.
A tobacco problem was reported at Jaycee Park on West Sunset involving a juvenile.
Dogs running at large attacked some llamas in an open field in the 300 block of West Sunset. A report is pending.
Arrests
Vincent Yellowbear, 37, Riverton, Strangulation of a Household Member and Interference
Aaron Tindall, 31, Riverton, Public Intoxication