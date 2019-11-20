Vehicle theft; Bounced checks at Treasurer’s Office

The sheriff’s office in Lander reported taking 35 calls for service in the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. There were 16 calls for an ambulance and two fire calls. Four individuals were booked into the detention center, which has a total population today of 198 inmates. Of those, one is on home detention and 10 are being held outside of the county.

Items of note from the call blotter:

A vehicle was reported stolen from West Second Street in Hudson mid afternoon Tuesday.

The Fremont County Treasurer’s Office reported receiving several bad checks that bounced back.

A sexual assault was reported at 9:14 pm. The report is under investigation.