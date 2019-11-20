Stuff The Bus 2019 is coming

Christmas is right around the bend, and we’re asking for your help once again. For over a decade Wind River Radio and WyoToday.com in partnership with WRTA Bus Lines has brought Stuff The Bus to the children of Fremont County. With the help of the business and wonderfully generous individuals in our communities that support the Stuff The Bus Toy Drive, over 12,000 children in Fremont County have woken up to a present or toy on Christmas morning they otherwise would not have received.

To nominate a child, the sign-up period is only between Dec. 2 and Dec. 13 and all applications have to be submitted in person at the Wind River Radio Network/Wyotoday.com studios at 603 East Pershing. Phone calls will not be accepted.

The toys are delivered by our local firefighters here in Fremont County, who donate their time and vehicles to go door to door. We can’t thank them enough for their work over the years. The child poverty rate in Fremont County is consistently among the highest in the nation, and each year we receive more requests for toys. So…This year, we’re getting a head start!

We will be accepting toy and monetary donations @ our studio’s located at 603 E. Pershing, and we will have donation bins located at the following locations (This list will grow, check back for updates!):



Bin Locations:

Gales Carpet

Palace Pharmacy

Shoshoni Library

Ace Hardware Lander

Family Dollar

City of Lander

City of Riverton

Ace Hardware Riverton