Shoshone Elders to get Thanksgiving Gift Cards

Fort Washakie, WY– The Eastern Shoshone Business Council and Shoshone Rose Casino and Hotel have teamed up this year to offer Thanksgiving gift cards for Shoshone seniors. Seniors ages 65 and over qualify for the $25 gift card to Safeway.

“This is a great time for giving and we want to let our elders know that we are thankful for them,” said SBC vice-chairwoman Karen Snyder. “We appreciate all they do for their families every day.”

The gift cards can be picked up at the casino customer service desk beginning Saturday, Nov. 23 through Tuesday, Nov. 26 between 9 am and 6 pm.

“Giving is a selfless act that empowers individuals to make the world a better place. Generosity toward senior members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, at this time of year, exemplifies the respect and gratitude we all have for them,” said Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel interim general manager Tex LeClair. “Hopefully this small gift helps seniors sit down with family and enjoy a satisfying meal and pleasant company.”

For more information please contact the Shoshone Rose.

