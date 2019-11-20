Goat Round-up; Assaults; Deer killed in crashes

Riverton Police received 26 calls for service on Tuesday. Items of note from the blotter include:

Officers turned into goat wranglers on Tuesday when a herd of about a dozen goats invaded a mobile home park on South Federal. According to a report, the goats were safely returned to their own pasture.

A simple assault was reported at 40 Honor Farm Road. A report was taken and details of the incident were redacted.

A deer was struck and killed in the 1700 block of North Federal and for awhile it was in a traffic lane. The deer carcass was removed.

Another deer was struck and killed South of Riverton on Highway 789.

Arrests:

Nelson Owen, 32, Riverton, arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart

Virgil Behan, 54, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication

Kenneth Shakespeare, 33, Arapahoe, arrested for Public Intoxication’

John Brown, 54, Ethete arrested for Criminal Entry

Gwen Duran, 48, Riverton, arrested for Criminal Entry

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.