The Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday set the legal holiday and courthouse closure dates for for 2020.

The dates are:

New Years Day, Jan.1

President’s Day, Feb.17

Memorial Day, May 25

Independence Day, July 3

Labor Day, Sept. 7

Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24

Christmas Day, Dec. 25

The courthouse is also scheduled to be closed to the public on:

Primary Election Day, Aug. 18

Columbus Day, Oct. 12

and General Election Day, Nov. 3