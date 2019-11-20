Casper Mayor to support Moneta-Divide Project

By WyoToday.com and OilCityNews.com

CASPER, Wyo. — There’s a new development in the Environmental Impact Statement process for the Moneta Divide Project between Shoshoni and Waltman.

As earlier reported, Texas-based Aethon Energy, the current operator of the field, is seeking a permit to discharge 8.27 million gallons of treated and untreated oilfield wastewater per day into tributaries feeding Boysen Reservoir.

According to a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality hearing in Riverton this past summer, a large portion of that wastewater would be treated and mixed before it would be released into Alkali Creek which flows into Badwater Creek. It was also noted that the discharge site is some 50 miles from the reservoir itself and during summer months the flow of the combined creeks rarely flows into the reservoir due to perculation and evaporation.

The DEQ report said the Wind and Bighorn Rivers status as a Class I waterway would be retained if the permit was approved.

Fremont County elected officials are supporting the project due to expected economic benefits. St. Senator Eli Bebout also said he fears the process has dragged on for so long that the operator “might pull out” if action isn’t taken on the EIS. The permit has been in flux for over a decade, he said.

This week, Oil City News in Casper reported the city council there has approved Mayor Charlie Powell to attend an up-coming meeting in Cheyenne in support of the proposal.

According to the Oil City News report, “Powell raised the discussion on Tuesday to see where the rest of the council stood on the matter. He noted that he isn’t an expert in the area.

The council consented to Powell’s attendance in support of the proposal with a thumbs-vote during their pre-meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Councilman Ken Bates expressed some hesitation.

“I understand people’s concerns with the water,” Bates said.

If a similar proposal was closer to home, he questioned whether Casperites would be in favor.

Councilman Bob Hopkins said he has reviewed a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality report on Aethon’s proposal.

He said the report found that the amount of pollution would be statistically insignificant.

“What I understand about it kind of tracks along with what Bob’s saying,” Councilman Mike Huber said. “Even it was upstream from Casper, if they followed all the safe guards and everything, I would be okay with it.”

Councilman Steve Cathey pointed out that Natrona may benefit from the project indirectly through increased sales tax from restaurants and hotels, but that the majority of the economic benefits would go to Fremont County.

Oil City reported the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality received about 600 comments from the public during a public comment period.

The public comments are available for anyone to view online.

They come from a variety of people, including private individuals, companies, fishing businesses, conservation groups and governmental entities. (Links are to comments from examples of each of the groups listed.)

Casper Mayor Charlie Powell, for example, wrote a letter in support of the proposal, pointing to its potential economic benefits to municipalities in the area.

Wyoming Game and Fish Deputy Director Angi Bruce wrote a letter on behalf of the department.

“Badwater and Poison Creek Bays are important juvenile nursery habitat for Sauger and Walleye,” Bruce wrote, pointing to two fish species that could be impacted by the dumping of oilfield wastewater.

The letter points to a variety of species in Boysen as well.

Bruce urged the Wyoming DEQ to implement a monitoring plan if a permit is issued to determine whether the dumping was negatively impacting the nursery habitat or other species.

Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter Director Connie Wilbert points to existing pollution in her letter.

“Current discharge of produced wastewater from the Moneta Divide field already has caused significant and ongoing impairment to both Alkali and Badwater creeks, and increases risk to Boysen Reservoir and the Wind River below Boysen,” she writes. “Allowing additional discharges will only worsen existing damage and further increase risk of unacceptable wate quality impairment downstream.”

“To meet its fundamental charge, the WDEQ must not authorize more pollution until existing problems are corrected.”

Fremont County resident Todd Smith opposes the proposal.

“[A]s a local resident of Fremont County I oppose the proposed dumping of

waste water into Boysen Reservoir,” Smith writes. “This water way is the main source of recreation, fishing, and irrigation water for us and surrounding areas.”

“I feel there is high potential to damage this resource within our great state.”

Fremont County Commissioners Chair Travis Becker, however, says the commissioners support the permit.

Wyoming Council of Trout Unlimited Chairman Cole Sherard and Conservation Committee Chairwoman Kathy Buchner express a variety of concerns in their letter.

They call for an independent third party review of the permit application along with concern that Aethon lacks the water treatment plant capacity to treat existing wastewater without taking into account the additional 8.27 million gallons a day under the proposal.

Northern Arapaho Tribe Natural Resource Office Executive Director Ryan Ortiz says the tribe supports development of the Moneta Divide Field if it is done safely and responsibly.

He calls for Aethon to add additional water treatment capacity and says the tribe is opposed to the “extensive mixing zone” included in the proposal. Ortiz says that the pollutants would be “discharged at concentrations that will result in exceedance of the water standards for Badwater Creek.”

Reverend Sally Palmer wrote a letter on behalf of the Wyoming Interfaith Network.

“Clean up has never been a priority of the energy industries in the state of Wyoming, as Jeffrey City will attest,” Palmer writes in the letter which opposes the permit proposal. “It is the tax-payers who have to fund restoration, if it is possible at all.”

