Winter Warning: Lander; Winter Advisory: Riverton

The weather is about to change back to snowy and cold in the Wind River Basin according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

For Lander:

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday

Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 31. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Wednesday Night

Snow, mainly before 1am. Low around 16. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

For Riverton:

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 9 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Wednesday

Snow, mainly after 8am. High near 34. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Night

Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 17. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Light and variable wind.

Temperatures will plummet behind a cold front tonight, bringing snow to the area through Thursday morning. The highest amounts of snow will occur over portions of Fremont, Natrona and Sweetwater counties. Be prepared for hazardous road conditions.