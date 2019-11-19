Let’s Talk Fremont 11/19/19 Part One

For the first part of Let’s Talk we were joined by RN Amy Jensen who oversees Patient Surgery Preparation and Lindsay Anderson, the hospitals marketing and physician recruiter
