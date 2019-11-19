Jack Donovan Crook, best known as Don, went to be with his loving Savior, November 12, 2019.

A Funeral Service will be held 10am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Covenant Presbyterian Church 875 Fremont St, Lander. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming.

Don was born to Jack and Francis Crook December 1, 1931 in Gothenburg, Nebraska. He moved frequently with his family in his early childhood with his father’s job, as a civil engineer, building roads for the state of Nebraska. He attended Ainsworth, Nebraska high school where he wowed the community with his athletic ability. He later attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where he obtained both his civil engineering degree and the love of his life, Patricia McIlnay. Don and Pat were married nearly 63 years when Pat passed away in March of 2018.

Don and Pat moved to Denver shortly after graduation when Don was drafted into the Army near the end of the Korean War. He served as an x-ray technician, and once x-rayed President Dwight D. Eisenhauer.

Don and Pat moved to Lander, WY in the fall of 1961 when Don accepted a job as Lander City Engineer. He later took a position with the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs, in Fort Washakie. He worked in several different capacities until his retirement in 1989. Don always strove to be fair and trustworthy in all that he did, understanding his responsibility as a man of God.

Don loved the mountains and geology. He and his family spent endless hours camping, fishing, and hunting in the Wind Rivers. He looked forward to backpacking with his family every summer. He became an expert at flipping pancakes over a campfire. Treasure hunting with his metal detector or finding an arrowhead put a smile on his face. Don was a meticulous list maker who loved organization and became proficient in “herding cats”, his family. Don was a puzzle solver and a mathematician as long as it didn’t deal with vehicle maintenance. Even in the end, he had a sense of God and his creation.

Don is survived by his five children, Mike Crook of Santa Rosa, CA; Joe and Kathy Crook of Oakridge, TN, Jennifer Wills of Lander, WY, Becky and Keith Kringle of El Dorado Hills, CA; and Amy and Craig Larson of Centennial, CO; 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

We will miss you, Dad.

