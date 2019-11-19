Fremont County jobless rate second highest in Wyoming

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from September to October at 3.8%. It was lower than its October 2018 level of 4.2%, but slightly higher than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6%. Wyoming’s labor force increased by 1,000 people or 0.3% from October 2018 to October 2019.

Fremont County’s jobless rate dropped from 4.7 percent one year ago in September to 3.9 percent this October, but it is still the second highest unemployment rate in the state. The Labor Force in Fremont County was listed at 18,849 in October, with with 18,113 workers with jobs. That leaves 796 people without work compared with 891 jobless in October of 2018. That’s a job growth year-over-year of 155 jobs.

Most county unemployment rates changed very little from September to October. One exception was Teton County, where unemployment rose from 2.0% to 2.7%. Unemployment often increases in Teton County in October as the summer tourist season winds down and the winter season has not begun. Unemployment rates decreased in Campbell (down from 3.9% to 3.4%), Weston (down from 2.7% to 2.4%), and Big Horn (down from 3.8% to 3.5%) counties.

From October 2018 to October 2019, unemployment rates fell in 19 counties, rose in three counties, and remained unchanged in Washakie County (3.4%). The largest decreases occurred in Johnson County, where unemployment fell from 3.7% to 2.8%; Weston County, where it fell from 3.2% to 2.4%; and Fremont County, where it fell from 4.7% to 3.9%. Jobless rates increased modestly in Goshen (up from 3.0% to 3.5%), Sublette (up from 3.9% to 4.2%), and Hot Springs (up from 3.3% to 3.4%) counties.

The lowest unemployment rates were seen in Weston County at 2.4% and Niobrara County at 2.5%. The highest rates occurred in Sublette County at 4.2%, Fremont County at 3.9%, and Natrona County at 3.7%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) increased from 289,000 in October 2018 to 289,100 in October 2019, a slight gain of 100 jobs (0.0%).

Research & Planning has scheduled the November unemployment news release for December 23, 2019.