Cosmetics stolen in home burglary Monday

Riverton Police responded to 22 calls for service on Monday. Items of note from the blotter include:
The School Resource Officer at Riverton High School reported a tobacco problem and a ticket was written.
A sexual assault was reported in the three o’clock hour on Monday, the incident is under investigation.
A burglary at a residence in the 800 block of North Broadway was reported Monday. Items taken included a large box of makeup and an iPad.
Arrests/Citations
Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton, arrested Public Intoxication
Dudley C’Bearing, Riverton, cited for Shoplifting at Walmart and issued a No Trespass Order.