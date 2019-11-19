Cosmetics stolen in home burglary Monday

Riverton Police responded to 22 calls for service on Monday. Items of note from the blotter include:

The School Resource Officer at Riverton High School reported a tobacco problem and a ticket was written.

A sexual assault was reported in the three o’clock hour on Monday, the incident is under investigation.

A burglary at a residence in the 800 block of North Broadway was reported Monday. Items taken included a large box of makeup and an iPad.

Arrests/Citations

Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton, arrested Public Intoxication

Dudley C’Bearing, Riverton, cited for Shoplifting at Walmart and issued a No Trespass Order.