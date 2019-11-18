Shoplifters caught; Car stolen from Dealer’s lot

Riverton Police responded to 92 calls for service in the Friday through Monday morning time period From the call log:

A theft was reported from a business at 702 East Main Street. The theft was caught on video. A report is pending.

A white 2018 KIA Sorento was reported stolen from Fremont Chevrolet. The car’s value was listed at $21,988

Police assisted the fire department with a vehicle fire in the 600 block of North Federal.

Smith’s Food and Drug reported the shoplifting of a bottle of Vodka by a female wearing headphones. She left without paying in a white-colored Toyota with temporary tags.

Walmart reported the theft of a Handy-Man jack and an extension cord.

Arrests/Citations

Thomas Stiehr, 36, Riverton, arrested for Shoplifting and Joann Smith, 30, Riverton, arrested for Shoplifting after leaving Walmart with a full cart of items. Stiehr was caught after a foot chase and Smith was found in a vehicle nearby.

Talleigh Guninard, 22, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County warrant

A male, 20, was issued a citation for Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

Jordan Weber, 27, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence.

Hunter Washakie, 18, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Under the Influence.

A female, 29, was cited for battery in the 1300 block of South Federal

John Guthrie, 58, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence.

Cordell Washington, 45, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication

A male, 17, of Riverton arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Shawn Antelope, 47, Riverton, arrested on a Probation Revocation

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.