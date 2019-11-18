10-11-1930 to 11-14-19

Lillie Nell Gall, 89, of Riverton, passed at her home on November 14, 2019.

Lillie was born on October 11, 1930 to Stephen Combs and Nancy Jones Combs in Waldron, (Grady County) Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Holdaway; 2 grandsons; Stephen Holdway, Jr. and Lydell Holdway.

She is survived by a daughter, Marie McDougal and husband Jim; sons, Stephen Holdaway, Sr. and wife Ethel, Jessie Holdaway and wife Paulette and a daughter-in-law, Marsha Holdaway; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren.

A Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 12pm to 1pm in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming.

The Funeral Service will begin at 1pm.

Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, WY.