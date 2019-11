The Fremont County Commissioners have another full morning of hearing reports from county departments, including Transportation, the county library system, public health and Weed and Pest.

Building maintenance supervisor JR Oakley will also give an update while Jim Allen will come in to discuss the county’s land use plan and County Clerk Julie Freese will discuss the 2020 voting precinct locations.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander.