Bicyclist struck; Rifle Scope Stolen; Weapon Offense

The Lander Police Department responded to 40 calls for service in the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

From the call log, officers were called to a vehicle vs a bicycle in the 100 block of North Ninth Street Friday at 7:45 a.m. There were no injuries and no citations issued.

There was no report on a complaint of a student at Lander Valley High School posting photos and/or videos of other students without their permission.

A traffic stop Friday night at 8:33 p.m. resulted in a 17-year-old female from Fort Washakie being citied for Possession of Marijuana; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Invalid Vehicle Registration, Seat Belt and Tail lamps out.

A rifle scope was stolen from a Main Street business by an unidentified male who fled the store Saturday at 5 p.m.

A verbal dispute in which one party was alleged to have produced an AK47 Assault Rifle on North 9th Street at 5:26 p.m. Saturday is under investigation.

The Maverik Country Store in Lander reported a male subject fled the building with $6 in candy.

Arrests:

Hunter Washakie, 18, was arrested on two outstanding LPD warrants.

Andrew Davey, 34, Lander arrested for Public Intoxication.

Bronco Lonebear, 24, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication.

A citation was issued to Roger Cos, 66, Lander, for Starting a Parked Vehicle in Motion and striking another vehicle at 2nd and Amoretti.

A 17-year-old male juvenile who just returned from 90 days at a treatment center was cited for the Use and Possession of Marijuana.