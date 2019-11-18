Appeal, Bid Award; One Percent Update on agenda

The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday with a light agenda, copied below.

Among action items, the council will hear an appeal of a planning commission denial of an 80-foot-tall flagpole for a new liquor store on West Main, will act on a de-annexation petition for a subdivision that was never developed north of town, and an ordinance that redefines what a motorized skateboard is. A bid for a new mower for the City will also be reviewed and an amendment to a lease from Verizon Wireless will be considered for its site on High School Hill.

The council will also hear an update on the city’s use of the one cent For Our Roads monies.