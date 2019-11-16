Sentences reported by the United States Attorney

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The United States Attorney’s Office in Cheyenne reports sentencing activity from this past week.

Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced LEWAUN CHRISTOPHER PORTER, 43, of Aurora, Colorado on November 12, 2019 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Porter was arrested in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He received one hundred eight months of imprisonment, to be followed by sixty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay community restitution in the amount of $200.00 and a $300.00 special assessment. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigated this case.

Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced DAVID ANTHONY MCKEOWN, 51, of Casper, Wyoming on November 12, 2019 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. McKeown was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. He received eighty-four months of imprisonment, to be followed by sixty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay community restitution in the amount of $400.00 and a $100.00 special assessment. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigated this case.

Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced NICHOLAS ROSS HALCOTT, 20, of Cheyenne, Wyoming on November 14, 2019 for stealing of firearms from federal firearms license. Halcott was arrested in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He received thirty-seven months of imprisonment, to be followed by thirty-six months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,500.00 and a $100.00 special assessment. The Cheyenne Police Department and the ATF investigated this case.