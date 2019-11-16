Scoping Period Opened for Wyoming Pipeline Corridor

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday that it has opened a public scoping period for the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative (WPCI), a proposal that would designate approximately 1,150 miles of BLM-managed lands in Wyoming.

The scoping period is the result of a nearly 8-year effort that began under the administration of Governor Matt Mead with funding support from the Wyoming Legislature. Pipelines are critical to transporting CO2 from sources to locations where it can be used or stored. The initiative supports Governor Mark Gordon’s goals of supporting carbon capture projects and extending the life of coal fired power plants in Wyoming.

The WPCI proposal designates a statewide pipeline corridor network for future development of pipelines associated with carbon capture, utilization and storage, as well as pipelines and facilities associated with enhanced oil recovery. The network would incentivize construction and investment within those corridors.

More information on the state’s proposal can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xpCMr or on the State of Wyoming’s project webpage at https://www.wyopipeline.com/projects/wpci/. Public scoping comments can be submitted through the BLM’s WPCI ePlanning project webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xpCMr or at upcoming public meetings that will be announced at a later date.