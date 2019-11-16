May 4, 2002 – Nov 14, 2019

Loretta Rose Oldman (Rettz O)

Loretta Rose Oldman was born on May 4, 2002 in Casper, WY to Riana (YellowBear) SittingEagle and Lawrence J. Oldman, Jr.

Loretta enjoyed drawing, listening to music, doing her makeup and hanging out with her family and friends. Loretta loved spending time with all her nieces and nephews who all loved her so dearly. At the time of her death, Loretta was a senior at Riverton High School.

Loretta is survived by her mother, Riana SittingEagle; stepfather, Steven SittingEagle, Jr.; grandparents, Mary Headley and Vincent YellowBear, Sr.; grandmother, Kathleen (Steve) SunRhodes; sisters, Jarilyn Oldman, Mousie Oldman (Dusty Villa), Lawrencia Oldman, MaryElla SittingEagle, Toshina Oldman, Vanessa Felter, Bretina C’Hair, Trisha C’Hair, Ra’Dene YellowBear (Ryan), Susie YellowBear, Joella WhiteAntelope, Stella WhiteAntelope, Dacey YellowBear, Raylene YellowBear, Lillie Goggles, and Sweetwater Monroe; brothers, Rueben Oldman, Brandon Brown Lawrence Oldman, III, Cole C’Hair, Kainen C’Hair, Angel C’Hair, Kalvin C’Hair, Nathaniel YellowBear, DamikoYellowBear, Christopher Monroe, Jr., Vincent YellowBear III, Frankie YelloowBear, Ryan (Butters) Monroe, Jr., Stephen Headley, Jr., Cody Headley, Donovan Bigleggins, and Aaron Edwards; nieces and nephews, Santianna Mendoza, Rylene Antelope, Ryan Antelope, Jr., Dashean Tidzump, and Benjamin Tidzump; aunts, Adene (Willie) Goggles, Adrea YeloowBear (Chris Monroe), Leona Monroe, and Rosetta Hutchinson; uncles, Leo Headley Sr., Stephen Headley Sr., Forrest Headley, Brent (Georgia) C’Hair, Vincent YellowBear, Jr. (Tashina), Dillion YellowBear, Tyson YellowBear, Levi Monroe, Ryan Monroe, Sr., and Leo Monroe; friends/cousins, Taylor YelowBear, Alyssa YellowBear, Summer YellowBear, Fallon Brown, Hailee Littlecoyote, Hailey Black, RaMara Anderson, Joseph Moss, William Yellwrobe, Jr., Tyrell Bell, Tyrone SunRhodes, and Rastacia Monroe.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Oldman, Jr.; granparents, EllaMae (Headley) Shakespeare, Loretta Headley, Lucille Headley, Lawrence Oldman, Sr., Maria (Brown) Oldman, Mary E. (Brown) Bear, Calvin YellowBear, Sr., and Ivan Bear; sister, Genna Oldman; and close friends, Rode Dewey and Millani Watt.

