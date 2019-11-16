Friday Night Artist’s Show First of Many to Come

The venue was Amanda Henry’s Brown Sugar Coffee Roastry for what is planned as a regular series of artist shows in downtown Riverton.

“Myself, Bruce Cook and Amanda got to talking about how to promote local artists more and came up with this idea,” said Robert Martinez. “We’ll do another one during the Winter Festival on December 6 with an Art Walk through town including 30 artists at the Maker Space.”

Making her debut as a local artist was seamstress Jamie O’Doan, aka Finona Popping of Popping Press right inside the front door. O’Doan is a fiber artist with a dress making business. Eight artists had tables set up at the beginning of the event and several more were expected to attend.

Photos by Wyotoday.com’s Ernie Over