Central men go 2-1 in Utah including upset win

The Central Wyoming College Men’s Basketball Team closed out their three day swing in Utah with a 2-1 mark.

The Rustlers pulled the upset Thursday night in Ephraim Utah defeating 21st ranked Salt Lake Community College 84-80.

On Friday, the Rustlers topped Utah State University-Eastern 72-62.

Saturday afternoon, the Rustlers fell to Snow College 75-64 in a rematch of a game one week earlier, also won by the Badgers.

CWC Vs. SLCC

Except for trailing at half-time, the Rustlers led for a majority of the game outscoring SLCC 46-40 in the second half to secure the win. CWC had an eight point lead with four minutes to go before SLCC closed the margin.

Central Wyoming- 84 #21 Salt Lake CC- 80

Individual Rustler scoring:

Darius Guinn- 21 points, 7 rebounds

Jacob Smith- 15 points, 8 rebounds

James Woods- 14 points, 4 rebounds

Jerroda Briscoe- 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 steals

The Rustlers shot 53 percent from the field for the game, they were 36 percent from beyond the arc and they hit 65 percent of their free throws.

CWC Vs USU-E

Central Wyoming- 72 Utah State University Eastern-62

Darius Guinn- 16 points, 8 rebounds

James Woods- 17 points, 4 rebounds

Jacob Smith- 13 points

Jerroda Briscoe- 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks

CWC vs Snow College

Central Wyoming- 64 Snow College-75

Darius Guinn- 19 points, 10 rebounds

Jacob Smith- 15 points

Jerroda Briscoe- 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 3 steals.